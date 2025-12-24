Gurugram: Building material supplier narrowly escapes firing bid; accused held

Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) A man riding a Thar allegedly opened fire on a building material supplier here over a water supply-related dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The supplier narrowly escaped the firing, which took place in Bar-Gurjar village on Tuesday night, they said, adding that, a Brezza and a Swift vehicle were hit by bullets.

The accused -- identified as Dinesh alias Dhanni, resident of his Bar-Gurjar -- was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, Jaiveer (41), a resident of the same village, who works as a building materials supplier was fired upon by the accused.

In his complaint, Jaiveer alleged Dinesh had previously threatened him over the phone to stop his water supply, or he would shoot him.

"Around 10:00 pm on Tuesday, Dinesh alias Dhanni arrived in a black Thar car and shot at me when I was outside my home. I narrowly escaped and fled inside my home. The accused threatened to kill me and fled away," Jaiveer said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act against the accused at Kherki Daula police station, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and further investigation in ongoing. PTI COR ARB ARB