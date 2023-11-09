Gurugram bus fire: Accused driver, helper identified, say police

Gurugram, Nov 9 (PTI) The Gurugram police on Thursday said they have identified the driver and helper of the bus that caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway last night, killing a woman and her minor daughter.

Maya (28) and her daughter Deepali (5) died while 29 others were injured when a moving sleeper bus caught fire around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on According to a senior police officer, the bus driver and his helper have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.

During the inspection, it was revealed that some “prohibited items” were kept in the storage unit of the bus which caught fire.

There are unconfirmed reports that there was a gas cylinder in the bus.

Of the total injured, 11 were admitted to a civil hospital from where Mithlesh and Harish were referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital in critical condition, police said.

Civil Hospital's Dr Manav said all injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable.

Maya’s husband Dinesh Kumar filed a complaint following which an FIR was registered against an unknown person under section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Sector 40 Police Station on Wednesday late night, police said.

In his complaint, Kumar said that on Wednesday night, he along with his family members boarded the bus from sector 12 A chowk at 8 pm, about 30 minutes later, smoke started coming out from the back of the vehicle and it caught fire.

“My wife Maya and daughter Deepali were burnt to death in the incident,” Kumar, who works as a labourer in the Dighal area, said.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway," Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra said on Wednesday.

By the time the fire was brought under control, two passengers were charred to death. Some other passengers sustained burn injuries, he said. PTI COR NB