Gurugram CA held for slitting pregnant wife's throat with scissors

Jhajjar (Haryana), Feb 18 (PTI) A chartered accountant has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife by slitting her throat with a pair of scissors and trying to pass it off as a robbery attempt, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Anshul Dhawan (31) got married to Mehak (27) in September last year. Both worked in Gurugram.

Police received a call on Sunday night reporting that some unidentified people tried to rob Anshul, took his car and kidnapped his wife, SHO Badli, Inspector Suresh said.

When police reached the spot, they found the woman's body near a dry canal with injury marks on her neck, he said.

Suspecting inconsistencies in Anshul's version of events, police took him into custody for interrogation. He confessed that he had killed Mehak with a pair of scissors, wearing gloves, over suspicions about her character, SHO said.

"During his questioning, it came to light that he had pre-planned the murder. His wife worked in a private bank in Gurugram. He had doubts that she talked to her friends, and he did not like it," SHO added. Following the confession, Anshul was arrested on Monday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Mehak's sister, Shruti, told the reporters that the family had doubts that Anshul was involved in the murder. She said, "We want justice; the killer should be hanged. He did not even think that his wife was two months pregnant." She said on February 15, Anshul came to their house and stayed only for ten minutes and left with Mehal for Gurugram.

Shruti alleged that Anshul had pre-planned the murder.