Gurugram: Cab driver arrested for misbehaving with female passenger

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A cab driver was arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger over lowering the volume of music in the vehicle, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the Gurugram police to take immediate action and apprehend the accused driver.

The police also recovered the vehicle used in the crime from the suspect's possession.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 15 at around 6 pm, when the woman took a cab from her office to return home.

She alleged that during the ride, the driver behaved indecently, used abusive language, and eventually forced her to exit the vehicle. Frightened by his aggressive behaviour, she called 112 for police assistance, according to the authorities, police said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was filed at the Sector 50 police station, leading to the driver's arrest.

The accused, identified as Pankaj (22), is a resident of Bahni Maharajpur village in Rohtak, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that there was an argument with the woman regarding talking on the phone and lowering the volume of the music in the cab. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court", a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR MPL MPL