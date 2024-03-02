Gurugram call centre worker funnels Rs 7 lakh from customers' accounts, arrested

Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) A call centre employee here allegedly transferred around Rs 7 lakh from credit cards of 14 customers of a bank which was a client of his firm, police on Saturday said.

Advertisment

Mohit Mishra committed the fraud between July 2023 and January 2024 by stealing the credit card information of 14 customers, Vinesh Malhotra, an officer with Tele Performance Global Service Pvt Ltd, said in his complaint.

He transferred the money into his and his parents' account, as well as into the account of a relative, police said.

Following complaint, Mishra was booked at Cyber Police Station and arrested, said police.

A senior police officer said they are questioning the accused and have issued a notice to the concerned bank for details of accounts used in transfers. PTI COR VN VN