Gurugram: Car driver involved in collision that killed female biker nabbed

Gurugram, Apr 8 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man who was allegedly behind the wheel when his car collided with a motorcycle at the Leopard Trail, resulting in the death of the rider.

The man was identified as Jai Yadav, a resident of Global Tower in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar Phase III, police said.

The collision occurred Sunday at the Leopard Trail Road in Pandala in Gurugam.

Lucknow native Somita Singh, 28, was thrown off her bike when the car hit her, leading to a brain injury that led to her death.

She worked as a software developer at a Noida-based firm and had come for a ride with an all-women motorcyclists' group from Noida to Gurugram on a BMW bike, police had earlier said.

Her father, in his complaint, accused the firm that organised the ride and demanded that it be booked under criminal charges.

A case consequently was registered at Badshahpur Police Station.

The car, which was abandoned by Yadav, had been seized by police on Monday.