Gurugram civic body constitutes 'Monsoon Cell' to curb waterlogging, sewerage overflow

Gurugram, Jan 3 (PTI) To curb the menace of waterlogging and sewerage overflow in Gurugram, the city's municipal corporation has constituted a "Monsoon Management Cell".

The cell will be responsible for planning, coordination, monitoring, and review of all monsoon-related preparedness and response activities of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), an official said.

The MCG commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya, passed an order regarding the cell on Saturday, he added.

According to the orders, in continuation of the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming monsoon season, Surbhi Sahu, a consultant and a former participant of Haryana's Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates, is attached to the engineering wing.

"Mrs Sahu shall undertake assignments including preparation of a comprehensive 'Monsoon Preparedness Plan' for Municipal Corporation Gurugram, compilation and verification of records of civil works, including desilting, cleaning of drains and other monsoon-oriented civil activities," the orders read.

According to the orders, the analysis of previous years' monsoon data to identify gaps, bottlenecks, and best practices and the "Monsoon Preparedness Plan" shall be submitted by January 15.

Sahu will also undertake documentation, preparation of Minutes of Meetings (MoMs), detailed analytical reports, and related coordination work for the Sewerage Management Cell (SMC).

According to the orders, the concerned official shall report to the Chief Engineer MCG for supervision, coordination, and review of the assigned work.