Gurugram civic body helper arrested for taking Rs 40,000 bribe

Gurugram, Mar 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a helper of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said.

The accused, Kapil, a resident of Palda village, had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant in exchange for not stopping the construction of his house, which was later settled at Rs 40,000.

After this, he moved to ACB and an FIR was registered under the anti-corruption act, they added.

After receiving a complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed on the spot.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officials said. PTI COR APL APL