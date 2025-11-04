Gurugram civic body seals Appu Ghar over Rs 7.43 crore property tax dues

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sealed the city's Appu Ghar Amusement Park in Sector 29 over property tax dues of more than Rs 7.43 crore, an official said.

The park, earlier sealed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 2022, was being run by International Recreation and Amusement Limited. Despite repeated notices, the dues remained unpaid, the MCG said in a statement.

A team led by Zonal Taxation Officer B S Chokkar carried out the sealing action after completing the required legal formalities.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation is committed to enforcing tax discipline across the city. “When tax dues were not paid despite repeated notices, MCG had to take strict action. Similar action will be taken against the other defaulting properties,” he added.

"Revenue from property taxes is used to fund development projects, sanitation, and infrastructure in the city. The campaign to collect outstanding taxes will be intensified to ensure that development efforts in the city are not hindered,” Dahiya said.

He appealed to all the taxpayers to pay their property tax on time and contribute to the city's growth.