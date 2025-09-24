Gurugram: Class 10 student kills self by jumping from 19th floor over 'low marks'

Gurugram, Sep 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his 19th floor house in Ramprastha City Society in Sector 37D, police on Wednesday said.

His bloodied body was found on the society campus at 11 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, Aashman Kumar, a private school student, had recently given his half-yearly exams and was depressed over low marks.

On late Tuesday evening, when his father, a store manager, asked him why he was so quiet, he confided in his father.

Later, when the family members went to their rooms, Aashman climbed over the balcony railing and jumped.

The loud thud to the ground brought a few residents and security guards rushing to the spot.

The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The cause behind suicide not ascertained yet and no suicide note found. We are investigating whether Aashman was suffering from mental stress, family problems, or other pressure," said Inspector Yogesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 10 Police Station.

Police are questioning his family members and friends for leads, he added. PTI COR VN VN