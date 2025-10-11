Gurugram Cong holds protest against Dalit IPS officer's suicide, attempt to hurl shoe at CJI

Gurugram, Oct 11 (PTI) Congress leaders here staged a protest on Saturday condemning the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar as well as an attempt by a lawyer to hurl shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings.

The protestors, led by Gurugram Congress SC Cell vice-president Anil Dhanak, demanded a fair investigation into circumstances that led to the IPS officer's suicide and strict action against culprits in both the recent events.

District Congress' urban president Pankaj Dawar and rural head Vardhan Yadav also participated in the protest, according to a statement issued by the party later.

The Congress workers held placards with slogans such as "Baba Saheb's dream: India should be caste-free", "Insult to CJI: Insult to India, Insult to Constitution" and "The children of India will not tolerate it".

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Pankaj Dawar said, "The current situation in our country is such that honest and dutiful officers are harassed. They have even been forced to sacrifice their lives in the face of caste discrimination. This is not just the death of an officer or an individual, but a serious question mark on the system." Congress district president (rural) Vardhan Yadav said that in 2014, the BJP promised "good days" ahead, but "the Modi government has created an India where Dalit students and even top officials are forced to commit suicide. Attempts are made to change the Constitution by raising the slogan '400-plus'. Shoes are thrown at the Chief Justice of India." "The fight for justice for the Dalit IPS officer is not just for his family but for the 140 crore people of the country," Yadav added.

Anil Dhanak said that the two incidents have caused anguish within the Dalit community. "Even the Chief Justice of India is not safe under BJP rule. How can the general public feel safe? These incidents have made it clear that the BJP is an anti-Dalit party. The culprits should be arrested without any delay," he said.

Y Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old IPS officer in Haryana, allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. An eight-page 'final note' left behind by him alleged caste-based discrimination by senior officers over the years.

During Supreme Court proceedings on Monday, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishor, approached the dias, removed his shoe and allegedly attempted to hurl it at CJI Gavai.

Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and prevented the attack. As he was being escorted out of the court premises, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma). PTI COR RUK RUK