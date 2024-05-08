Gurugram cop arrested, another suspended over Rs 4 lakh extortion

Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested a head constable and suspended a station house officer for allegedly extorting Rs 4 lakh from a Delhi man who was arrested in a case of theft, an officer said on Wednesday.

The two were deployed at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to police, Head Constable Kulwinder was accused of extorting Rs 4 lakh by a Delhi resident on May 3.

In his complaint filed with DCP West Karan Goel, the victim, who deals in scrap, alleged that on April 24 HC Kulwinder had arrested him in a case of theft and subsequently produced him in a court.

He alleged that after the appearance, Kulwinder demanded Rs 4 lakh from him for not taking him on remand or framing him in another case.

On April 26, his nephew gave Rs 4 lakh to Kulwinder, said police.

Based on the complaint, an investigation was conducted by ACP City Mukesh Kumar, who found the allegations to be true.

Kulwinder was booked under section 384 (extortion) of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act at Civil Line Police Station and arrested.

"Corruption is not tolerated under any circumstances. We have not only arrested the accused head constable but also suspended the SHO of the Civil Line Police Station along with the accused head constable. This action of Gurugram Police against corruption will continue," said ACP Crime Varun Dahiya. PTI COR VN VN VN