Gurugram: Couple arrested for killing relative, dumping body in drain

Gurugram, Aug 20 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested a couple and their accomplice for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man whose body was found in a drum floating in a drain here three days ago, officials said.

The couple allegedly strangulated the man, who was their relative, over an illicit relationship, and disposed of his body by placing it in a drum and throwing it into a drain. The body was discovered on Saturday in the IMT Manesar area, they added.

According to officials, the body was found tied with a sari and carried strangulation marks. Nothing was found in his clothes or the drum that could help in his identification. A probe was launched after registration of an FIR at the IMT Manesar police station.

The police said on Sunday, they identified the deceased as Ramparichan Sharma (27), a native of Madhubani district in Bihar who lived in Begampur Khatola village here.

Based on investigation, the police zeroed in on three suspects -- Panchdev Thakur, his wife Indu and friend Chandan Thakur, all hailing from Supol district in Bihar and currently residing in Bas Kushla village in the IMT Manesar area, they added.

In his confession, Panchdev revealed that Sharma was his relative and was involved in an illicit relationship with his Indu. Upon discovering the affair, Panchdev and his wife Indu planned to eliminate Sharma.

On August 14, the couple lured Sharma to their house. After he fell asleep, they strangled him with an electric wire, said Deepak Kumar Jewaria, DCP, Manesar.

The next day, they hid the body in a drum and, with the help of Chandan, transported it on a bike and disposed of it in the drain, he added.

The DCP said the interrogation of the accused is underway. PTI COR RPA