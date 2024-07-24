Gurugram couple booked for duping woman of Rs 2.5 lakh

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) Gurugram police has booked a couple for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of getting her daughter a seat in a law college in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the complainant filed a case against the accused Sweety Mazumdar, owner and and managing director of Admission Tracks Private Limited in Saket, Delhi and her husband Akhil Khan.

The complainant told the police that her daughter wanted to pursue a law degree from a renowned college in Delhi. Following this, she contacted Mazumdar, police said.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that the couple took Rs 6 lakh in August 2023 and assured her daughter that she would get admission to the college she wanted. However, she did not, they said.

"Out of Rs 6 lakhs, they have returned Rs 3.5 lakhs online transfer, but they are not returning the rest amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. Akhil Khan is running this scam with the help of some MLA and police officer in Delhi, and on asking about the remaining amount, he threatened me, and then I moved to police," the complainant said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 29 police station against the couple on Tuesday. Action against the accused will be taken after verifying the facts, a senior police officer said. PTI COR HIG HIG