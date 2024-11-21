Gurugram court awards 20-year jail term to 2 men for raping minor girl

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) A Gurugram court has sentenced two men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021, and slapped a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on each of the convicts, police said on Thursday.

"Based on the chargesheet filed by Gurugram Police and the evidence and witness statements submitted in the matter, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday sentenced the two accused to 20 years in prison along with a penalty," a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

On May 31, 2021, a man filed a police complaint accusing two men of raping his 15-year-old daughter.

After registering an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police arrested the two accused, both natives of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, on July 11, 2021.

After making the arrests, the police conducted a thorough probe to collect all the necessary evidence and witness statements which they presented in the court, the spokesperson said. PTI COR ARI