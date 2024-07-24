Gurugram court convicts duo of murder attempt, imposes 20-year term

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced two persons to 20 years of imprisonment and fined them for their attempt to shoot a man dead six years ago, police said.

According to the police, on May 5, 2018, they received information about a man who had been shot and admitted to a hospital. A police team reached the hospital where the victim was identified as Lalit.

Lalit's father filed a complaint stating that his son had been shot by bike-borne men near Azad Square Hotel in Jharsa village here, with the intent to kill him, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 307 (murder attempt), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station here.

In September 2018, Gurugram police arrested two suspects, Praveen alias Adda from Sarud village near Jaipur, and Aakash alias Hemant alias Tikka from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. Both were remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

The police gathered necessary evidence and witnesses, leading to the filing of a charge sheet against the duo and the case proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan held Praveen and Aakash guilty in the case, A Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The bench sentenced each to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 under IPC Section 307, and another 10 years and Rs 50,000 fine under IPC Section 120-B, teh official said.

Additionally, Praveen was sentenced to 7 years of prison and fined Rs 25,000 under the Arms Act, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson. PTI COR RPA