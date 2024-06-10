Gurugram court frames charges against 6 in model Divya Pahuja murder case

Gurugram, Jun 10 (PTI) A city court has framed charges against six out of the seven people accused in the murder case of former model Divya Pahuja, the ex-girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, police said on Monday.

They said the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Virendra Malik fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

According to police, hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, the main accused in the case, was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, hiding evidence and illegal possession of arms.

His bodyguard Pravesh was charged under the Arms Act as he had given the weapon to Singh which was used to kill Pahuja, they said.

The four others, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Balraj and Ravi Banga, were charged with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

All six have pleaded not guilty and opted for trial, the police added.

They said the seventh accused, Abhijeet Singh's girlfriend Megha, turned approver and so charges were not framed against her but she will appear before the court on July 20.

On the last hearing of the case on May 30, the court rejected Megha's bail plea. She was earlier arrested for hiding the weapon used by Singh.

Singh shot Pahuja dead in a fit of anger at his hotel 'City Point' on the night of January 2, according to police.

They said after committing the murder, Singh and two of his employees threw Pahuja's body into a canal. The body was recovered near Tohana in Fatehabad 11 days later.

On the complaint by her sister Naina Pahuja, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (hiding the evidence) of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act at Sector 14 police station. PTI COR IJT IJT