Gurugram: Court issues warrants against five policemen in murder case

Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) A local court has issued bailable warrant against five policemen and show-cause notices to four of them for failing to appear as witnesses in a 2021 murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan passed the order on Saturday after the officials failed to record their statements.

The court has directed the personnel to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

According to officials, the case pertains to the murder of a man named Annu, who was shot dead near the Sheetla Mata temple on September 3, 2021.

Following a complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR was filed at Sector 5 police station against eight accused, including Deepak, Deepak Lamba, Neeraj, Shivam, Tejpal, Dinesh Rathi, Abhishek and Satpal.

The prosecution witnesses summoned for the hearing on Saturday were Inspector Harendra Kumar, ASI Sashtra, Head Constable Praveen, Head Constable Vijay and Constable Naveen.

While bailable warrants were issued against all five, the court also served show-cause notices to ASI Sashtra, Head Constable Vijay, Head Constable Praveen and Constable Naveen.

A senior police officer said that the department has sought an explanation from these policemen regarding their absence. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 1.