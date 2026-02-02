Gurugram court sentence two men to life term over truck driver's murder in roadrage incident

Gurugram, Feb 2 (PTI) The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan on Monday convicted two persons of assaulting and murdering a truck driver in a roadrage-related case and sentenced them to life imprisonment, police said on Monday.

According to the police, on February 21, 2020, a truck driver named Guddu, native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was travelling on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) Road here. When he reached Noorpur Road, near Badshahpur, his vehicle skidded on mud, splashing some of it onto a young man and his mother riding a scooter.

A heated argument ensued between the motorcyclist and the truck driver before the mother intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

After a short while, the scooter driver returned with his friend and assaulted Guddu. The truck driver was seriously injured in the incident and was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after first aid in a Gurugram health facility, police said.

Based on a statement from the victim, an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station, they said, adding that Guddu succumbed to his injuries on the next day and police added the section of murder in the FIR.

During investigation, the police arrested both accused -- Naveen alias Bhola and Praveen, residents of Palra village in Gurugram district.

The police collected necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, police said, adding that based on the chargesheet and allied evidence, the court convicted the accused.

The court on Monday sentenced both convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARB ARB