Gurugram court sentences 2 irrigation dept employees to 4 years in jail for graft

Gurugram, Mar 5 (PTI) A Gurugram court has sentenced an irrigation department executive engineer and a computer operator to four years’ imprisonment each in a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in December 2022.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan also fined executive engineer Naveen Kumar Yadav and computer operator Chandrashekhar Rs 5,000 each, police said.

According to police, the complainant had applied for the registration of a Haryana Engineering Works Portal (HEWP) contractor licence, for which Naveen Yadav demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The amount was received by Chandrashekhar, a computer operator working under the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation in the department, who was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), police said.

The ACB registered a case on December 16, 2022, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

After examining the evidence and hearing witness statements, the court convicted the duo and sentenced them to four years in jail, an ACB official said.