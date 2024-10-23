Gurugram court sentences 2 men to 7 years' jail for opening fire at police

Gurugram, October 23 (PTI) A local court sentenced two men to seven years' jail for wounding a constable with a gunshot, police on Wednesday said.

Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal announced the sentences convicting 28-year-old Ismail alias Kala, a native of Ghasera village, and 26-year-old Junaid of Silokha village, – both in Nuh district.

According to police, on April 16, 2022, a team from the Sector 29 Police Station was checking vehicles at Galleria Market when it confronted two men on a motorcycle, who were trying to flee.

In the chase, police caught one of them, while the other fired a shot and wounded Constable Gauri Shankar, and helped both of them escape.

On June 24, police arrested Ismail alias Kala. At his instance, Junaid was arrested on July 1. PTI COR VN VN