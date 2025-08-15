Gurugram court sentences 5 to life imprisonment for local BJP leader’s murder

Gurugram, Aug 14 (PTI) A Gurugram court has sentenced five convicts to life imprisonment for the murder of local BJP leader and ex-vice president of the Sohna market committee, Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi, police said on Thursday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts, they said.

The STF had arrested 20 persons for reportedly conducting a recce and carrying out the murder, police said.

On September 1, 2022, BJP leader Khatana, a resident of Rithoj village, was gunned down in broad daylight by armed assailants at a Raymonds showroom on the Gurdwara Road near Sadar Bazaar when he was buying clothes.

Anurag, the son of the deceased, accused the involvement of Khatana’s brother-in-law Chaman and his accomplices in the murder. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

After a brief investigation, the case was transferred to the Special Task Force (STF), which arrested 20 persons, including Chaman alias Pawan, politician Rohtas Khatana's brother Joginder, and gangster Vikram Singh alias Papla Gujjar.

After hearing both sides, the court sentenced five out of the 20 accused on Monday, including Chaman, Yogesh, Deepak, Arun alias Ankul and Rahul.

Khatana held the post of vice-chairman of the Sohna Nagar Parishad. His wife Pushpa is presently the councillor from Ward No. 2. Pushpa’s brother Chaman had a grudge against Khatana due to his court marriage with his sister, police said.

According to police, Chaman conducted a recce of Khatana more than 10 times.