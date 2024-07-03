Gurugram court sentences man to 4 years imprisonment in 2021 attempt to murder case

Gurugram, Jul 3 (PTI) A city court here sentenced a man to four years of imprisonment in 2021 attempt to murder case, police said on Wednesday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to face additional punishment, they said.

According to the police, the victim Ranjit, who was a fruit stall vendor in the Shanti Nagar area, was attacked by Siyasharan Das, who worked as a cobbler in a deadly attack with a leather scraper tool on June 7, 2021.

Ranjeet remained under treatment in the hospital for several days and after being discharged, he filed a complaint on June 15, 2021, they said.

In his complaint, Ranjit said that Siyasharan Das would often hurl abuses at the passersby. When he objected, Das threatened to kill him and attacked him intending to murder him with a leather scraper, he said.

"He stabbed me in my stomach and I got seriously injured. The people nearby took me to the civil hospital for treatment when due to my critical condition, I was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. A week after I was discharged from hospital, I informed the police", as Ranjit had said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Siyasharan Das under sections 324 (grievously hurt), 307 (murder attempt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station and police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody, police said.

The hearing of the case continued in the court. The evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution in the court proved the charges against the accused, and the court declared him guilty, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG