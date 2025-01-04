Gurugram court sentences man to 5 years in jail for snatching

Gurugram, Jan 4 (IANS) A court here has sentenced a man convicted for snatching to five years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000, police said on Saturday.

On April 12, 2022, a man filed a police complaint stating that an unidentified person came on a scooter and snatched his mobile phone from near the Air Force School on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, police said.

The police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused a few days later, they added.

The accused identified as Ankit, a resident of Jamna Bazar in Delhi, was sent to judicial custody, police said.

"Based on the evidence and witnesses produced by police against the accused, additional sessions judge Mona Singh on Saturday sentenced Ankit to five years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. COR ARI