Gurugram: Court sentences man to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment in phone snatching case

Gurugram, Sep 16 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday held a person guilty of phone snatching and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on convict Pradeep, a resident of Dundahera village in Gurugram, said police.

According to the police, a man had filed a complaint at Palam Vihar police station on July 7 in 2022 that a bike-borne snatcher fled away with his mobile phone.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the police station, they added.

During investigation, the police arrested accused Pradeep and later filed a chargesheet in the court.

"Based on the chargesheet and the evidence collected by the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta on Tuesday sentenced Pradeep to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him," said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police. PTI COR KVK KVK