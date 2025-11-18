Gurugram court sentences man to 7 years in prison for raping minor girl

Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl, then a minor, along with a fine of Rs 30,000, police said.

According to police, on October 5, 2018, a man filed a complaint at the Bhondsi police station, alleging that his 14-year-old daughter was raped by a man who lured her on some pretext.

After registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police arrested the accused, a resident of Dhunela village near Sohna.

"After examining the police chargesheet, evidence, and witness statements, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Tuesday sentenced the convict to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARI