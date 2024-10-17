Gurugram court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 2-yr-old girl

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) A Gurugram court on Thursday awarded life sentence to a 29-year-old man convicted for raping a 2-year-old girl in the Manesar area in 2020, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, they added.

In 2020, a local resident filed a complaint at a police station in Manesar accusing a man living in his neighbourhood of luring his 2-year-old daughter on some pretext and then raping her, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) (POCSO) Act against the accused identified as Nihrul Islam, a native of West Bengal, who was arrested.

During the trial, the police produced witnesses who testified against the accused in court, police said.

"Based on the charge sheet filed in the court and the evidence presented by the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment besides slapping a fine of Rs 40,000 on him," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. PTI COR ARI