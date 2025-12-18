Gurugram court sentences two to 10 years in prison for firing at shop

Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two persons to 10 years in jail in connection with a case of firing at a shop here in 2018, police said on Thursday.

In the order delivered on Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the two convicts, Ashu and Sanjeet, police said.

Giving details of the incident, police said they received information on October 16, 2018, that unidentified assailants had opened fire at Om Sweets in Sector 46.

A police team immediately reached the spot and was told by the shop manager that three men came into the shop and gave him a slip, asking him to deliver it to the owner. After this, the assailants fired 8 to 10 rounds from their weapons and threatened to kill the manager if he did not give the slip to his owner, according to police.

On a complaint by the manager, an FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station. During the investigation, police arrested Ashu, a resident of Jat Shahpur village in Gurugram and Sanjeet of Kanaunda village in Jhajjar, police said.

After the arrests, the case was thoroughly investigated and all the necessary evidence was collected and presented before the court, they said.

"Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Saurabh Gupta on Wednesday sentenced both the convicts to 10 years of imprisonment," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR DIV DIV