Gurugram: Criminal hits policemen with car on expressway, escapes

Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) Shots were fired and two policemen were nearly run over by a car during a confrontation with a wanted criminal on the KGP Expressway, an officer said on Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the Palwal cut on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway.

The police said sub-inspector Manoj, the in-charge of Manesar Crime Branch, had received a tip-off that a criminal wanted in dozens of cases would be taking the expressway, coming from Uttar Pradesh.

A barricade was placed at the Palwal cut to intercept Khalid, the alleged criminal from Bawala village of Nuh.

At night, a white Mahindra Scorpio-N materialised on the expressway. The police signalled the driver, who they said was Khalid, to stop. Instead, he opened fire at the policemen and tried to run them over.

Head Constable Harish fired a shot in the air, but the car sped away, the police said.

Harish and another policeman, Kuldeep, were hit by the car and sustained injuries, an officer said.

"An FIR has been registered. Khalid is an organised criminal and a proclaimed offender from the Sohna court. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," Sanjay Kadiyan, the Palwal police spokesperson, said.

According to the police, Khalid is named in dozens of cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, and dacoity. PTI COR VN VN