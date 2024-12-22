Gurugram cyber cops nab man running illegal SIM card racket from TN

Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) Gurugram Cyber Police has arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for running an illegal SIM card racket, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused, Mohammad Jamil bin Mohammed Iqbal, a resident of Kuala Lumpur, used to buy SIM cards from India and sell them in Malaysia, which cyber fraudsters used to cheat people in this country while sitting abroad, police said.

Police have recovered a Malaysian passport, an international driving licence, one health card, one debit card, one mobile phone, and Indian and foreign currency notes from the possession of Iqbal, who was arrested from Trichy in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Iqbal, who arrived in India on Thursday, took more than 150 SIM cards to Malaysia on two occasions, police said.

Advertisment

Two persons who arranged SIM cards for the accused were caught in August along with two others for their alleged involvement in duping a Gurugram resident of Rs 2.81 crore in the name of investment in stock markets.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the name of Iqbal, which prompted the cyber police to issue a look out circular in his name.

As soon as he landed in Trichy on Thursday, the airport police caught Iqbal and informed Gurugram Police who took him into custody on Saturday.

Advertisment

"Iqbal's mother was from Tamil Nadu. He also got married to a woman from the state and was well-versed in Tamil. Iqbal, who came to India with another Malaysian accomplice, came in contact with a gang of cyber thugs in February. We are presently questioning the accused," Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber wing), said. PTI COR ARI