Gurugram Cyber Police arrests 3 men from Bihar for forgery

Gurugram, Oct 7 (PTI) Gurugram Cyber Police arrested three men for allegedly committing forgery by fraudulently obtaining WhatsApp password on the pretext of delivery by e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, officials said on Saturday.

Seven mobile phones and eight debit cards were recovered from their possession, police said.

According to police, a local resident Ankit Tyagi had on September 9 filed a complaint about an alleged fraud of Rs 50,000 by hacking his WhatsApp account. An FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station west.

A team led by Inspector Savit Kumar arrested the accused from a village in Bihar on October 3. The arrested men were identified as Mohammad Rizwan (24), a resident of Nalanda, Shahbuddin (35) and Mohammad Mojjameel (26), both residents of Sheikhpura in Bihar, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Rizwan and Shahabuddin used to call people and log into their WhatsApp account through OTP and Mojjameel used to provide bank accounts to transfer the amount defrauded by both of them. We are questioning the accused after taking them on police remand," said Vipin Ahalawat, ACP cyber.