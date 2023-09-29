Gurugram Cyber Police hold awareness campaign on World Heart Day

Gurugram: The Gurugram Cyber Police Friday conducted an awareness campaign to educate people about the importance of heart-healthy lifestyles, on the occasion of World Heart Day, officials said.

Advertisment

Organised in collaboration with the Cyber Security Organisation, Manipal Hospital and GAV Public School, the event aimed at making people aware of the risk factors associated with heart disease, they added.

The campaign was kicked off by Gurugram ACP Priyanshu Diwan.

As a part of this campaign, the Gurugram Cyber Police highlighted the steps to remain 'cyber safe' by educating the participants on cyber threats that lurk in cyberspace and the prevention of such frauds.

ACP Dewan and the CSO team further explained the modus operandi of various cyber crimes on email and internet, identity fraud, online liquor sale, online sale of illegal items, sextortion, ransomware attacks and illegal gambling.

The cyber police also urged people to dial 1930 and register an online complaint in case they fall prey to cybercrime. They also raised awareness about drug use, its prevention and treatment.