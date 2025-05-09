Gurugram DC reviews air raid preparedness, holds meeting with RWAs

Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on Friday held a meeting with more than 60 representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) at the Mini Secretariat here to ensure effective preparedness for air raid-like emergencies, officials said.

According to an official statement, the meeting was convened following recent civil defence mock drills and blackout exercises conducted in the district.

The administration has begun installing sirens with a five-kilometre range at all Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) offices, while sirens with a range of one to two kilometres will be installed at other public places across the district, the statement said.

Emphasising the importance of community preparedness, the DC directed RWAs to make arrangements for basement shelters in line with central and state government guidelines.

He also urged them to educate residents about siren signals, warning alerts and emergency protocols.

During alerts, residents must ensure a complete blackout by turning off all lights, avoiding the use of power backups, and staying away from windows and doors, the DC said.

Kumar appealed to residents, through RWA representatives, not to believe or spread unverified information or rumours, adding that all verified information will be disseminated through print, electronic and official social media channels.

He advised residents to stay updated via the official social media handles of DC Gurugram and District Information & Public Relations (DIPRO) Gurugram on platforms such as X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Any suspicious or unverified message should not be forwarded, and its authenticity must be checked via official sources. In case of emergency, citizens may contact the helpline number 112.

Reiterating the need for strict compliance with blackout protocols during air raids, Kumar said the success of these preparedness measures depends on active participation from all stakeholders.

During the meeting, RWA representatives shared concerns and suggestions, which were noted and addressed by the administration. PTI COR OZ OZ