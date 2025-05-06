Gurugram DC reviews preparedness for civil defence mock drill, seeks people's cooperation

Gurugram, May 6 (PTI) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar reviewed the preparedness of district officials for Wednesday's mega civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas' and urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and stay indoors during a scheduled blackout, a part of the exercise.

Kumar, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said the objective of the mock drill is to test the alertness of personnel in case of an air raid, review evacuation plans during emergencies and assess actions during blackout situations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday due to the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kumar said the drill would take place at designated locations across the district with a loud siren sounded at 4 pm on Wednesday to alert the public.

A command control area-cum-emergency operations centre will be established at the Mini Secretariat here, while the staging area for dispatching relief teams to sites will be set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, according to an official release.

The deputy commissioner said a blackout would be observed in the district on Wednesday night and urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and stay indoors during the period.

Schools have been instructed to inform students during morning assemblies about blackout precautions while RWAs and key institutions have been contacted to ensure the success of this drill, Kumar said.