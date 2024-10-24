Gurugram: Delhi cop among five held for abducting youths

Gurugram, Oct 24 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested five people, including a Delhi Police constable, for allegedly abducting a share trader and his friend, and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, officials said.

The police identified the accused as Delhi police constable Sunil (32), Rishipal (35), Kuldeep alias Monu (31), Deepak alias Dumble (21) and Sonu (21).

According to the police, on Wednesday, a man filed a complaint that his son Aman (22) and his friend Ganesh had gone to the Galleria Market, Gurugram in their car. But they have not returned home and their mobile phones are switched off.

The complainant said that around 3.30 pm, Aman's other friend told him that he had received a call saying that Aman and Ganesh had been held hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police said.

The kidnappers also threatened to kill them if the ransom was not paid, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station and a joint team was formed to rescue to youths. The police team laid a trap on Thursday. They kept a bag of money and when the kidnappers came to collect it, a clash broke out, police said.

The police arrested the five accused and rescued the youths, an officer said. They also recovered a car, a bike and a bag from the possession of the accused, he said.

In the clash, Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar got injured.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they kidnapped Aman and Ganesh by overtaking their car in Sector 15. They kept them in a rented room and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said.

Further investigation is underway, Dahiya added. PTI COR HIG HIG