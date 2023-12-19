Gurugram departmental store gutted in fire

Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a Vishal Mega Mart outlet on the Sohna Road in Badshahpur Tuesday morning, gutting the entire shop and merchandise stored in it, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to police, the fire was so severe that it took about two hours for a dozen fire engines to douse it.

The cause of the fire is likely to be a short circuit, said a fire officer.

According to police, the fire broke out around 8.30 am when the outlet was closed.

People living nearby saw smoke coming out from the outlet and informed the police and the fire service.

By the time fire tenders reached the spot, nearby shopkeepers had been at their rooftops with buckets full of water but the blaze was too furious to be contained by such efforts.

A large quantity of clothes and household items stored in the outlet was burned to ashes, the fire officer said. PTI COR VN VN