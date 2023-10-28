Gurugram: Domestic helps drug house owner's aged parents, decamp with cash, jewellery

Gurugram, Oct 28 (PTI) Two newly hired domestic helps allegedly drugged a house owner's elderly parents and decamped with Rs 35 lakh cash, jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore and a car in the posh area of DLF Phase 1, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A case has been registered against the servants Virendra and Yashoda, natives of Nepal, who allegedly committed the robbery with the help of two accomplices when the elderly couple were alone in the house, they added.

The elderly couple are being treated at a hospital, the police said.

"Teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused. Some clues related to the accused have also been found and our team is working on them. All the accused will be arrested soon,” said Mayank Gupta, DCP, East Gurugram. According to the complaint filed by the couple's son Achal Garg, a Delhi-based businessman, he went to Jaipur with his wife and children on Thursday morning.

Advertisment

Garg said his sister Nikita called him around 11.30 pm on the same day, informing him that the house had been robbed and both their parents were unconscious.

After Nikita called the police, a police team reached the house and admitted the elderly couple in critical condition to a hospital where they are being treated, officials said.

After returning home around 3.30 am on Friday, Garg found that Rs 35 lakh cash, and jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 crore were missing from the safe locker in his room. Apart from this, the accused also took the car before fleeing the house, the police said.

Advertisment

According to Garg's complaint, his father told him that the servants served them food on Thursday night, after eating which they became unconscious.

Garg said both the domestic helps were recently hired. Virendra started working two weeks ago while Yashoda joined him only a week ago, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station here, the police said.

Advertisment

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the house, a senior police officer said.

The footage revealed that after rendering the elderly unconscious on Thursday night, the duo were joined in by two others who came to the house with tools, the officer said.

The four accused then broke all the electronically locked safes by hitting them with tools. The group then fled the house in the owner's Innova car with the stolen jewellery and cash, the officer added. PTI COR RPA