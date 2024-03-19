Gurugram: Duo sentenced to two-year term in Ams Act case

Gurugram, Mar 19 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday convicted two men for injuring people by firing indiscriminately during a festival celebration here four years ago, police said.

Advertisment

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal sentenced the duo to two years of imprisonment each in the Arms Act case and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, they said.

The convicts had injured two men when they indiscriminately fired during a Lohri festival event here in 2020, they added. The court stated that the duo will have to face additional punishment in case of non-payment of fine, the police said.

The incident took place on January 13, 2020 in the Sector 40 police station area here when the two youths were injured by bullet shots, according to the police.

Advertisment

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Vats, he was celebrating the festival of Lohri with his family when some unknown youths had entered the venue, they said.

On being questioned, the duo fired indiscriminately during which the complainant's brother Vinay Vats and another youth got injured, they added.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station and four persons -- Jai Narain, Ajit alias Mota, Rahul, Ajit -- were arrested, the police said.

Based on the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution in the court, Jayanarayan and Ajit were found guilty under the Arms Act and both were sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each, they said.

The other two accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence, they added. PTI COR RPA