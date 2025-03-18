Gurugram: Eight Bawaria gang members sentenced to 10 years in jail for 2016 robbery case

Gurugram, Mar 18 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced eight members of the Bawaria gang to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a 2016 robbery case, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Punit Sehgal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict, they said.

According to police, the gang members attempted a robbery in Nainwal village on the night of August 10, 2016. They knocked on the door of a house, and when the owner opened it, they assaulted him.

However, the house owner managed to shut the door, forcing the accused to flee, they said.

An FIR was registered at Manesar police station, and investigations revealed that the same gang had carried out another robbery in Saharavan village on the same night, assaulting a family, a police officer said.

A case was registered with sections related to robbery and the Arms Act, he said.

The accused -- Jai Bhagwan, Rajbir alias Nahar Singh, both residents of Jhajjar district, Raka alias Jitendra, Sunil alias Sagar, and Naresh alias Sandeep, the three residents of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, Lambu alias Tuli from Faridabad, and Munna alias Lucky and Hemant alias Dharm of Najafgarh, Delhi -- were arrested, he added.

Police said the case was investigated thoroughly, and all necessary evidence and witnesses were presented in court along with the charge sheet.

"Based on the evidence and witness testimonies, the court sentenced all eight convicts to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR OZ OZ