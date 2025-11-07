Gurugram: Ex-serviceman shoots self dead near bank, leaves Rs 1 lakh cash, note

Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) A retired Army man, after withdrawing money from the bank where he worked as a security guard, shot himself dead with his licensed revolver, leaving a suicide note and a bag with Rs 1 lakh, police here said on Friday.

According to the police, the three-line suicide note read: "Ram Ram (Greetings) to all, those who were unhappy with me, be happy now." Ashok Kumar (55), a resident of Teekli village, had been a security guard at Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank in South City-2 under the sector 50 police station area for about 7-8 years, but was unemployed for more than a year.

Initial investigation revealed that Kumar reached the bank at around 10 am on Thursday after lying to his wife that he had received a job offer and was going for an interview, the police said.

Kumar shot himself with his licensed .32-bore revolver at around 4.30 pm. The weapon was recovered from the spot with five cartridges and an empty shell, they said.

A senior investigating officer said that they are also determining any harassment angle.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. The elder son is a constable in the Haryana Police, the officer added.

He withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his bank account, claiming he needed to repay a loan, the police said.

At the bank, he chatted with former colleagues for about two hours. In the afternoon, he left the bank and sat down on an empty cart behind the branch. Two to three hours later, he shot himself, they added.

"We handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem. Further probe is underway," Gurugram Sector 50 SHO Sukhbir Singh said. PTI COR APL APL APL