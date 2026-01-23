Gurugram, Faridabad receive rain; waterlogging in some areas

Gurugram, Jan 23 (PTI) A long spell of dry winter weather ended in Gurugram and Faridabad on Friday as both cities received rain following strong winds on Thursday night.

Rain began in Gurugram at 7 am and continued intermittently throughout the day. It became heavier in the evening, causing temperatures to drop and making the weather even cooler.

The India Meteorological Department predicts daytime temperatures may drop to 19-21 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures could drop to around 6-8 degrees.

Gurugram District Information and Public Relations Bijendra Kumar said that during the day, the city and surrounding areas received an average rainfall of more than 12 mm.

On a day when Gurugram received showers, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 225 at 11 am, while Manesar's AQI was at 214.

The change in weather also affected normal life. The rain disrupted the traffic movement as waterlogging was reported in some parts of both cities, leading to vehicles moving slowly.