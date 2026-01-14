Gurugram: FIR against 13 people for driving on wrong side

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) The Gurugram Traffic Police have registered FIRs against 13 drivers as part of their enforcement against individuals driving on the wrong side of the road, police said on Wednesday.

In 2015, traffic police issued over 200,000 challans for wrong-side driving. This year, however, approximately 2,000 challans have already been issued in just 14 days for the same offence, they added.

A senior traffic police officer said that prior to taking action against wrong-side drivers, the department conducted public awareness campaigns for two weeks. Following this, they began filing cases against offenders.

"During social monitoring, field patrols, and traffic inspections, we have registered 13 cases this year against drivers driving on the wrong side. Specifically, one case was registered in the East Zone, five in the West Zone, one in the South Zone, and six cases in the Manesar Zone. Action has been taken against the offenders under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act," he explained.

In February of last year, the Gurugram traffic police had also registered cases for wrong-side driving. They have now initiated a special drive to target traffic rule violators again. In February last year, a man was even arrested for driving on the wrong side, and an FIR was filed at the Sushant Lok police station.

"Similar strict action will continue to be taken against traffic rule violators in the future. Any form of negligence or disregard for the rules will not be tolerated. Issuing challans alone is not sufficient, so we have decided to file FIRs against those who violate traffic regulations and endanger their own lives as well as the lives of others," DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan said. PTI COR MPL MPL