Gurugram: FIR registered for hurting religious sentiments

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the caretaker of a mosque in Tauru against unidentified locals for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, police on Friday said.

Advertisment

An FIR has been registered at the Tauru City police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammad Faruq, a resident of Nizampur village, and caretaker of Jumma Masjid, Kaccha Bazar, Tauru, that construction work is going on in the mosque, police said.

"Since last few days, objectionable words have been written on the wall of the religious place with the intention of hurting religious sentiments by some miscreants. Many times I had erased these words - Jai Shri Ram -at my level. But religious sentiments are being hurt by repeatedly writing objectionable words," the caretaker said in his complaint.

Advertisment

"The miscreants are doing this act again and again with the aim of disturbing the peace and harmony and action should be taken as per the law," he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 295 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) of the IPC at Tauru City police station on Friday, police said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered and the probe is underway.

Action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts, he added. PTI COR AS AS