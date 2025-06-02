Gurugram firm defrauded of crores of rupees; 9 nabbed from Delhi, Bihar

Gurugram, Jun 2 (PTI) Nine people from Delhi and Bihar have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Gurugram-based private company of crores of rupees, police said on Monday.

According to the police, an employee of the company who handles accounts received a WhatsApp call and the caller identified himself as the owner of the private firm.

The caller then asked the employee to transfer funds from the company’s bank account to various accounts. The transactions were made between May 19 and May 27, they said.

When the employee learnt about the fraud, he moved to the police and filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime South police station, they said. After registering an FIR, the cyber police arrested four accused -- Gaurav, Jatin Sharma, Shivam and Ankit -- from Delhi on May 29 and May 30, the police said, adding that three mobiles and Rs 5000 in cash were recovered from them.

During interrogation, Gaurav revealed that out of the defrauded amount, Rs 29.60 lakhs were transferred to his bank account while Rs 32.50 lakhs were transferred to Shivam’s account, they said.

The accused also disclosed their links with a fake call centre being operated in Bihar’s Siwan, they added, adding that the team led by inspector Naveen Kumar reached Siwan on Monday. When the police team raided the hideout of the accused, they found that five people in a closed room were transferring money to various bank accounts through mobile phones and laptops. After questioning, Aftab, Mohammad Arif, Irshad Hussain, Wazir Ali and Amlesh Kumar were arrested, they said.

The police said they recovered 17 mobiles, three laptops and two ATM cards from their possession.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that an associate from their village provided them with bank accounts. His other associate tells them when and how much money they defrauded from people through various cyber-crimes has to be transferred to the bank account provided to them,” ACP Cyber Priyanshu Jain said. In return, his partner gives them a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 and a 10 per cent commission, he said.

“Out of the amount defrauded in the case, Rs. 1.0 crores were transferred to the bank account provided by their other accomplices and later the same was transferred by them to different bank accounts,” the ACP said. PTI COR NB NB