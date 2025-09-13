Gurugram: Food delivery agent crushed to death by speeding truck

Gurugram, Sep 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old food delivery agent was killed in a road accident after being crushed by a speeding truck near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), police said on Saturday.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been impounded, the police noted.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikas, a native of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and was working with Zomato in Gurugram.

The incident occurred on Friday at 11.30 pm when Vikas was en route to deliver an order. As he slowed down to make a U-turn near Vatika Chowk, a speeding truck struck his motorcycle from the side. He became trapped under the truck's front right tyre and was crushed, a senior police officer stated.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the mortuary, and the family of the victim has been informed.

Additionally, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of BNS at the Badshahpur police station, the officer mentioned, adding that a hunt is underway to nab the accused.