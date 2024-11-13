Gurugram: Four get life imprisonment for abduction and murder of youth in July 2021

Gurugram, Nov 13 (PTI) A Gurugram court sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for abduction and murder of a youth in July 2021, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on each of them, they said.

According to the police, the victim Deepu was a resident of Motihari in Bihar and was living in Shakti Park Colony in Gurugram.

On July 11, 2021, the Sector 37 police station received a complaint that a youth was admitted to the hospital after getting injured in a fight and he was later referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

"On July 10, he was going to Khandsa from the bus stand. Some people took him in an auto to the beer factory in Sector 10, where he was beaten with sticks. After this, he was taken to Baslambi village and beaten again," Deepu had said in his complaint.

The police registered the case but on July 27 when Deepu died during treatment, it added Section 302 of the IPC to it.

After that the police arrested the four accused - identified as Rahul Soni alias Sadhu, Saurabh Mishra alias Golu, Abhinandan alias Kalu and Amit alias Bhola - all residents of Hari Nagar Colony, Gurugram.

"The police had investigated the case very thoroughly... On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court on Tuesday sentenced all four convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI CORR RT