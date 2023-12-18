Gurugram: Four held for cheating people in name of insurance policy

Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) Four men have been arrested here in connection with a case of cheating people in the name of insurance policy, police on Monday said.

It was revealed during interrogation that this gang has so far cheated 60 people in the same manner, they said.

The accused have till now earned around Rs 6 crore through fraud, police said.

A person filed a complaint in the Cyber Crime police station east on May 6 in which he said that he had some issues regarding his insurance policy, they said.

When the man contacted through the toll free number, a fraudster posing as an employee of the insurance company called in the name of settlement and later he transferred Rs 1.97 crores from his bank account fraudulently, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station east, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jasveer arrested the four accused of the gang on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Parvindra alias Bhura, a resident of Madhupura Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad; Mohit Kaushik, a resident of Loni Road; Akash Saxena, a resident of Pratap Vihar, and Vijay Singh, a resident of Barola, Noida, police said.

It was revealed during interrogation that the complainant had lodged a complaint with the insurance company regarding the policy, they said.

When the accused came to know about this, they impersonated as employees of the insurance policy company and cheated him, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cyber, Vipin Ahlawat, said it is revealed that the accused had transferred the defrauded amount to 15 different bank accounts.

"They had cheated about Rs 6 crore from 60 people so far. The accused are being interrogated after being taken on five days police remand," he added. PTI COR AS AS