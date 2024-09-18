Gurugram: Four, including inmate of Bhondsi jail, arrested for supplying drugs

Gurugram, Sep 18 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested four people, including an inmate of Bhondsi jail for allegedly supplying narcotics to the prisons, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, on August 23, a complaint was received from Bhondsi jail that Himanshu, brother of a convicted prisoner Manoj, and Chetan, brother of an undertrial prisoner, Jitender had come to meet them and they gave clothes to the prisoners in the jail.

During the search, a total of 142 grams of sulfa was recovered from their clothes. On the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station, they said.

While investigating the case, the police arrested four people on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Jitender and Pradeep alias Kale, Vijay and Himanshu, police said.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that Pradeep was recently from jail and asked Jitendra and Manoj to supply within the prison, they said.

"After this, Jitendra's brother Chetan and Manoj's friend Himanshu bought the clothes and filled them with Sulfa. Vijay, a tailor by profession, stitched the drugs into the clothes. The accused came to the jail on the pretext of meeting Jitendra and Manoj and sent the clothes inside, but the drugs were caught while checking," a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HIG