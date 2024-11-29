Gurugram: Gangster carrying Rs 2 lakh reward killed in police encounter

Gurugram: A wanted gangster Saroj Rai, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, was gunned down in an encounter near Bar Gurjar village here on Friday morning by a joint team of the Gurugram and Bihar Police, an official said.

A constable of the Bihar Police was also injured in the encounter.

"The gangster killed in the encounter was a most wanted criminal. His accomplice managed to escape but efforts are underway to nab him. The injured constable of the Bihar Police is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

The 26-year-old gangster had over 32 criminal cases, including a case of extortion, registered against him in Bihar.

The gangster was allegedly planning a major crime in Gurugram when he was intercepted by the joint team of the crime unit, Manesar, and Bihar Police.

The encounter took place near Bar Gurjar village at around 4 am. The encounter began when Rai, who was going on a bike with an associate, opened fire when the police asked him to stop.

He was injured in retaliation, while one of his companions escaped.

The gangster was rushed to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The gangster had demanded extortion from Janata Dal (United) MLA Pankaj Mishra and a case was registered against him in this regard at the Sitamarhi Police Station in Bihar.

After this, Bihar Police had camped around Delhi and Gurugram in search of the accused, who was staying with his close relatives from the state.

Earlier in 2014, a drug dealer Yatindra Khaitan was murdered by the gangster for not paying extortion money.

Rai, who came into the limelight for the first time after this, had targeted half a dozen businessmen who did not pay extortion money.

Bihar Police, which was continuously conducting raids in search of Rai, had initially announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and later increased it to Rs 2 lakh when he was not found. PTI COR AS AS