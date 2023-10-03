Gurugram gangster Kaushal Chaudhary attempts suicide in police custody

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary allegedly attempted suicide in custody of the Gurugram police by trying to slit his throat with a hair trimmer, but police managed to save him, officials said.

Chaudhary had snatched the trimmer from a barber who was called to cut his hair at the crime branch unit in Palam Vihar here on Monday afternoon, the police said.

An FIR for an attempt to suicide was registered against him under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

Chaudhary was taken on a three-day remand on September 29 in connection with a 2020 murder case of gangster Vikas Dureja alias Anda, a close aide of gangster Binder Gujjar. His remand was extended for three more days on October 1, the police said.

“During the police remand, Chaudhary was taken out from the lockup on October 2 for interrogation. He complained of itching and infection in his hair and requested for a barber to cut his hair and beard," Joginder, the in-charge of the Palam Vihar crime unit, said in his complaint.

Chaudhary suddenly snatched the barber's trimmer and tried to slit his throat, he added.

“The accused gangster is on police remand and our team is questioning him. He will be soon arrested in the case of attempting suicide,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (Crime).

There are several cases registered against Chaudhary, including those of murder, attempt to murder, threats of murder, robbery, land grabbing, extortion and kidnapping. He was operating his gang in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, the police said.

In late 2017, he fled to Dubai via Thailand. A red corner notice was issued against him in February 2019. He was later extradited from Dubai and brought to India. His name also came up in the ongoing NIA investigation as he is learnt to have tied up with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arsh Dalla and the Bambiha gang.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested Chaudhary's 13 henchmen and his close aide Amit Dagar for allegedly extorting people by intimidating them in Khandsa Mandi and the nearby areas, the officials said.

They will be taken on a police remand after being produced in a court on Wednesday, they added.

A senior police officer said that all the accused were arrested by crime branch teams of Sector 31 and Sector 10. The arrested accused have been identified as Atul Khatana, Manish Bhati, Suraj, Surjeet alias Bullet, Anil Kumar, Rakesh Yadav, Anand Kumar, Ravi Chaudhary, Puran Chand, Pawan, Rahul alias Billa, Jai Prakash and Niranjan.

Varun Dahiya, ACP crime, said the entire work of extortion in the market was handled by Atul Khatana. After extorting the money, he used to deliver it to Amit Dagar's wife Twinkle, who allegedly sent the extortion money to the jailed gangsters.

“The arrested accused revealed during preliminary interrogation that in Khandsa Mandi, they sold up to 800 kg of polythene, despite being banned, to shopkeepers at arbitrary rates. The shopkeepers who do not buy polythene from them are threatened... We are questioning the accused and their other associates will also be arrested soon,” Dahiya added. PTI COR MNK RPA